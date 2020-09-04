Judy Murray presents Cromlix cook-a-long

TENNIS coach Judy Murray will kick start Scottish Food & Drink Fornight on Sunday when she serves up an Instagram “cook-a-long” at her son Andy’s hotel, Cromlix.

Murray will be joined in her session at the Dunblane venue by chef Darin Campbell.

She said: “In Scotland, we’re so lucky to be blessed with such brilliant ingredients and a vibrant industry full of talented and hard-working people.

“I’m thrilled to get behind the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight campaign to celebrate the people and products that make Scotland’s produce the best in the world.

“With the help of the amazing chefs at Cromlix, I’ll be making a deliciously decadent cranachan for my Instagram cook-a-long on Sunday morning.

“I’ll also be keeping an eye out for recipe inspiration and new products to try throughout the fortnight.”

Now in its 11th year, the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight begins tomorrow and runs until 20 September.

