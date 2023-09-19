Five ways to explore the North Coast 500 this autumn

Meet Sven, Levvi and Mr Antlers, the UK’s most northerly reindeer at Lichen Caithness at Harpsdale. As well as learning more about the reindeer habitat, food sources, and incredible climate-specific adaptations, visitors will get to feed the furry residents with reindeer moss in a Nordic-style Kota hut and enjoy a deluxe hot chocolate with marshmallows toasted over a fire.

Two daily reindeer experiences last 1.5 hours and are suitable for all ages. Lichen Caithness is owned by Chris and Elizabeth Irwin.

Prices: £20 for adults and £10 for children (under 16), payable in advance or on arrival by cash or card. Children 4 years and under go free, but need to be added while booking.

North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark, Sutherland

Get out and explore the North West Highlands Geopark the first UNESCO Geopark in the North West Highlands of Scotland, including world class landscape, geology and cultural heritage, visitor centre, guided walks and adventures.

Stretching over 2,000 square kilometres in the far corner of mainland Scotland, the North West Highlands Geopark is a striking example of different rock geologies. Starting at 3 billion years old, the Lewisian Gneiss is the oldest rock in Europe.

It’s also home to the earliest evidence of life to be found anywhere in Europe. But the geopark is not just about incredible science. It’s also about beauty.

Think white sandy beaches, rocky mountain ridges, atmospheric rock caves, and grass, peatland, moors and forest. Then there’s the wildlife – not just the current seabirds, eagles and sealife, but also the evidence of creatures that once walked this land, hidden deep in caves.