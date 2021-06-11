Five-star AA rating award for the Glencoe Inn

A Scottish hotel company is leading the charge out of lockdown, after one of its seven properties was officially granted a five-star AA rating.

Following an investment of over £500,000 and a total refurbishment, which was unveiled just over a month ago, the Glencoe Inn has become Glencoe’s only officially five-star AA-rated business.

The boutique accommodation at the heart of the world-famous glen received the prestigious rating following its latest AA inspection.

Inspectors were impressed with the results of the significant investment, which has seen the Glencoe Inn re-open following lockdown with new-look bedrooms, food and drink offerings and outdoor areas.

The exceptional quality of the inn’s breakfast service was also noted as it was granted the AA Breakfast Award, in recognition of the use of fresh, high quality local produce.

The sumptuous, yet homely feeling Glencoe Inn, boasts log fires within its cosy lounges and bar, and 15 bespoke bedrooms, as well as an exclusive guest terrace and outdoor ‘Hidden Garden’ spa which offers a thermal experience with hot tub, sauna and relaxing loungers against one of Scotland’s most awe-inspiring backdrops.

Much-loved bar and grill, The Gathering, sits alongside the brand-new Steak & Lobster Bistro offering – meaning diners can opt for famous fish and chip suppers, native grass-fed Scottish beef and venison from the Crerar Home Farm, or the finest Scottish seafood from menus boasting the best of Scotland’s larder.

And the Glencoe Inn team’s world-class hospitality, which embodies the true ‘Spirit of Scotland’, also left an impression.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: ‘We’re thrilled that the Glencoe Inn has been given an official AA five-star rating, as well as an AA Breakfast Award. Our intentions behind the significant investment were always to improve and upgrade to offer guests an outstanding experience, so to receive the rating so soon after the results of our refurbishment were unveiled makes it even more special.

‘The five-star rating truly befits the low-key luxury escape that has been created here at the Glencoe Inn, with sumptuous interiors, a food and drink offering serving up the best in Scottish produce, and an exclusive guest spa experience that affords our guests uninterrupted views of the most famous glen in the world.

‘It really is a five-star getaway in a world class location, and we’re delighted the AA inspection recognised this – as well as our excellent Scottish hospitality.

‘It is also testament to the fantastic team here at Glencoe, led by general manager Mark Ussher and the work they put in each day to giving guests a truly first-class experience.’

Mark Ussher, general manager of the Glencoe Inn, said: ‘Myself and the team are over the moon to receive such fantastic news off the back of our latest AA inspection. To become the only official five-star rated business in the area is quite an achievement, but really reflects the significant investment and work that has gone into creating a superior quality boutique accommodation for guests.

‘We’re especially pleased to have been granted the AA Breakfast Award as the food offering is something we really take pride in. Serving a range of fresh and hearty breakfast options made with locally sourced ingredients, including free-range eggs, really elevates their experience and adds to the homely feel we create through our surroundings and authentic hospitality.

‘We’re confident our guests will agree that our upgraded rating is well-deserved.’

For more information visit www.crerarhotels.com/the-glencoe-inn