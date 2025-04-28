Review: Wu, Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s restaurant and entertainment scene is ever-growing with diverse cuisines that reflect the international hub that is Scotland’s capital city.

Located in the iconic space that once hosted The Jam House on Edinburgh’s Queen Street is Wu, an immersive dining experience that promises to tantalise its guests’ senses with fantastic Pacific-Asian food (namely Chinese/Japanese/Korean), an extensive drinks list and live entertainment.

And indeed, as soon as you walk through the doors you are submerged into an atmospheric experience with a sea of red lanterns and cool, mood lighting that transports you to a new setting as you temporarily leave the outside world behind.

We were immediately greeted by a host and ushered past the bar to our seats in the lush and spacious dining room. The staff were all attentive and professional as they explained the menu and ensured we were comfortable and (very) well-fed throughout the evening.

Mandopop played softly on the restaurant’s speakers as we ate until the stage lighting changed and a musician sat down to play a mixture of classical Chinese pieces and modern renditions on the Guzheng (Chinese zither). In between the musician’s sets were fluid and traditional dance performances. Each dancer was introduced via the sound system with a mini history about the Han and Tang Dynasties.

For a £60 set price, hungry carnivores can enjoy unlimited barbeque including 28 days matured steak (filet mignon/chateaubriand/ribeye/porterhouse/sirloin) marinated in either garlic and ginger butter, chilli oil or gochujang; Mongolian spiced and marinated lamb with cumin and chilli pepper; and Korean BBQ chicken grilled with gochujang sauce. Guests also get access to the chilled bar bursting with fresh seafood and sushi. For an extra £35, guests can also enjoy a sumptuous Tomahawk steak or £25 per lobster tail.

An extensive drinks menu was also offered including wine, whisk[e]y and other spirits, beer and creative cocktails using east Asian ingredients. I stuck to tea as I working the next morning, but their Jasmine Fizz with Glenfiddich 12yo, jasmine tea, honey syrup and Piaff Brut Champagne tempted me.

We started with the hot grilled meats over the chilled bar as per our server’s suggestion. The first dish was seasoned grilled beef with green onion wrapped in a unsweetened crepe-like pancake. The green onion added a fresh, sharp flavour and the seasoning a gentle sweetness that didn’t overpower the beef. We had one of these each, but I could have happily enjoyed many more.

The second starter was gochujang chicken on top of a piece of iceberg lettuce which added a nice crunchy texture to the tender chicken with gentle hints of spice.

At this point, we should have gone to the chilled bar to enjoy some of the fresh seafood before our next courses arrived because once the BBQ meats arrived, we would have no room for anything else.

We were soon spoiled by the staff as they sequently brought out each cut of meat for us to try. Each cut was seasoned beautifully and grilled medium rare (excluding the chicken and lamb). Our favourite was the filet mignon which was so juicy and flavoursome followed by the Mongolian spiced lamb which was bursting with cumin and chili. We were offered sides to go along with the meats but we could only fit a little rice and some honey roasted sweet potatoes.

After our marathon of BBQ meats, we had sat back to relax and watch the performers on stage when a smiling server with a cart came rolling up. Our eyes must have looked cartoonish as they popped out of our heads at the sight of the Tomahawk steak on top. Mentally, we made room in our stomachs and enjoyed the tender and succulent cut of meat – or at least a few pieces.

Visiting Wu is an experience in itself and I highly recommend Wu as a place to go to celebrate milestones, meet with clients or just to enjoy an immersive evening out. My advice is to pace yourself throughout the evening so you can enjoy all the restaurant has to offer and to go with a near-empty stomach.

Wu, 5 Queen Street Edinburgh, EH2 1JE.

