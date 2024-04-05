Recipe: A Taste of Café Canna

As featured in our May edition of Scottish Field, Café Canna is one of the remotest restaurants in Britain. Owner Gareth Cole shares one of his favourite recipes from his new book, Café Canna: Recipes from a Hebridean Island (published by Birlinn).

Gareth says: ‘This dish is our take on one of the finest curries out there – butter chicken. Rabbit is fantastic in curries; you could substitute it in place of chicken in most. There is something about the combination of heat and rich butteriness in this one that is particularly good.’

Ingredients:

For the marinade

120ml plain yoghurt

2 tbsp garlic (about 6 cloves), finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger, grated

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt

800g-1kg rabbit portions (about 1-2 wild rabbits’ worth)

For the sauce

30g butter

1 large onion, sliced or chopped

2 tbsp garlic (about 6 cloves), minced

1 tbsp ginger, grated

1 tsp ground coriander

1.5 tsp garam masala

1.5 tsp ground cumin

400g tin chopped tomatoes

0.5 tsp red chilli powder

180ml double cream

0.5 tbsp sugar

0.5 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

Salt

Coriander leaves, to garnish

Method: