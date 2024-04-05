Scottish Field: Dive into our May issue to see what we have in store for you this month

Scottish Field’s May magazine is out now and here’s what we have in store for you…

No place like home: Landscape photographer Andrew Burns doesn’t have to venture far off the beaten track from his home in Dornoch to capture Scotland’s beauty. Read the full interview here.

Reverend Richard Coles: The former vicar and The Communards musician talks about whisky, wild swimming and the magic of Kintyre. Read more from the interview here.

You Canna beat it: We speak to Aberdeenshire’s Gareth Cole who moved from London to Canna to serve scores of hungry customers.

Wonder wall: After moving to Perthshire from the city, Kristie De Garis is reconnecting with the land through the art of drystone walling.

The darling of Perthshire: We discover how the pretty village of Dunkeld has transformed from a quiet backwater into the place to be in Highland Perthshire.

A garden for all seasons: The gardens at Stobshiel House, owned by Max and Sarah Ward, are an inspiration to all those who wander through them, no matter the weather.

The adventure of a lifetime: What was an ugly duckling of a bungalow has been turned into an airy, joyous living space by owners David Dines and Suzanne Tyler.

The fine print: The relationship between pattern and place is the guiding inspiration for Lanarkshire-based textile designer-printer Duncan Tattersall.

New light through old windows: If you think you’ve seen all there is to see of our native wildlife on TV then tune in to Alastair Fothergill and David Attenborough’s Wild Isles.

Competitions: You can check out all of our latest competitions this month here.

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.