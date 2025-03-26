Scotland’s largest clan sell 19 century Armadale Castle and historic estate on Skye

It’s owned by the largest clan in Scotland and was once home to the Macdonalds of Sleat, but now Armadale Castle on the Isle of Skye is being sold.

Clan Donald Lands Trust said they have made the difficult decision to sell the 19th century castle castle and the 20,000-acre estate, which covers much of the island’s southern Sleat peninsula, due to financial pressures.

Armadale Castle, which was built as an extension to a late-18th century mansion house, was the scene of Jacobite heroine Flora Macdonald’s wedding in 1750.

The castle began to fall into disrepair after the Macdonald family moved out in 1925.

Owners of the castle since 1972, the Clan Donald Lands Trust said the sale of the ‘high-cost, low-income’ castle as well as other assets was necessary for the charity to ‘stand on its own feet for the first time’ without the need for external funding.

The trust said it wanted to focus on giving grants to ‘Clan and indigenous Highland heritage projects.’

A statement from them said: ‘We have been open about the financial challenges facing our charity.

‘Due to the high-cost, low-income nature of Armadale, we have always been reliant on external grant funding to cover our operating costs.

‘The availability of this funding has been reduced by the impact of ongoing investment market volatility.

‘At the same time our core costs – including electricity, insurance and essential building repairs – have massively increased.’

Bookings for the 2025 season at the castle, its gardens, and the museum will not be affected by the proposed sale, the trust confirmed, thanking all those who continue to support it.

Estate agent Strutt and Parker is handling the sale.

