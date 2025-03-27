Scotch Malt Whisky Society releases two new Taiwanese whiskies

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) has released two new Taiwanese whiskies.

The whisky club is shining a spotlight on the five-year-old single malt Taiwanese whiskies, both from the same distillery, both distilled on 30th March 2018, and both matured in first-fill bourbon barrels.

The two whiskies have everything in common – except their flavour profile.

Higher Power is light and delicate, with notes of honey, citrus, and soft florals. Full Throttle Coal Scuttle, in contrast, is boldly peated, bursting with smoky intensity, charred oak, and earthy richness.

‘This is what makes single cask whisky so exciting and it’s a perfect example of the type of flavour adventures we offer at the Society,’ says Euan Campbell, Head of Whisky Creation at the SMWS.

‘Two casks from the same distillery, filled on the same day, yet they offer completely different taste experiences.

‘It’s a fascinating look at how one distillery can produce big differences in flavour. To fully explore the experience, I’d encourage whisky lovers to try them side by side, either at home or in one of our Members’ Rooms.’

Both bottles are available for £79.50 each for SMWS members, with non-members able to join the Society to purchase.

