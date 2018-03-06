Former farm site with potential for 45 homes is now on the market

Posted on

A former farm site in Midlothian is now available to buy as a proposed area for building houses.

Presented by Scarlett Land and Development, this site in Wester Cowden is located on the north-eastern edge of Dalkeith, and the area is approximately 1.55 ha (3.84 acres), excluding the farmhouse.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted, for up to 45 homes.

The site is bordered by agricultural land to the east and residential development to the north, west and south. The site is elevated with strong views from the top of the site towards Edinburgh and the north.

Existing buildings on the site include relatively modern farm workshops, further workshops and a stone-built barn / stable.

The farmhouse and steading are category C Listed buildings and will be excluded from sale.

There are two vehicular access points; the existing access to the north of the site via Easter Langside Lane, and the second via the Charles Church Development across Pheasant Grove into Hawk Crescent which connect onto the B6414 and Lauder Road.

The internal access road layout and the detailed design of the two access point would be covered at the detailed design stage. The cottages at Cowden Gardens and the excluded Farmhouse will require vehicular access through the site.

The surrounding area has been successfully developed by a number of housebuilders including Barratt Homes (The Woodlands and Westerwood), Bellway Homes (Duke’s Meadow), Queensberry Properties (Woodland Grange), Mactaggart & Mickel (Thornybank Green) and Springfield Properties (Pear Tree Park) – most of which have sold out.

The site at Wester Cowden is elevated above the neighbouring developments with its own character and has excellent views over to Fife. Agricultural land lies to the rear of the site, and as such offers the possibility for a distinct residential development on a smaller scale.

Dalkeith is a traditional market town situated around the South Esk and North Esk Rivers.

Approximately eight miles from Edinburgh city centre and with a growing population of over 12,000 people, it benefits from links with the historic, cultural and recreational attractions of the capital, while featuring a wide range of local interests in and around the town.

The town centre is attractively laid out with a diverse range of retailers and the historic beauty of the St Nicholas-Buccleuch Church, the tollbooth, corn exchange, watchtower and with easy access to open countryside and Dalkeith Country Park.

The town is surrounded by open countryside and forms part of the crescent of similar small towns stretching from Musselburgh to the east through Dalkeith, Eskbank and Bonnyrigg to Loanhead, Roslin and Penicuik in the west.

For more details, click HERE.

To express an interest, call Will Scarlett on 07768 146 642 or email will@scarlettdev.co.uk for information.