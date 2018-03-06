Enjoy more of Scotland’s great outdoors with a staycation this spring

Posted on March 6, 2018

Scots are being invited to stay in their own country this spring and enjoyed a staycation at Blair Castle Caravan Park.

Nestled in the stunning landscape of Cairngorm National Park, the site is home to a range of woodland lodges, camping pods, caravan holiday homes, and sites for tents or motor homes.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere different to take the family or you’re searching for a romantic getaway, there’s something to suit everyone.

To encourage more people into the park, they are offering visitors the chance to indulge in a mid-week mini break before 30 April and enjoy 20% off the hire cost of one of the luxurious woodland lodges.

The Blair Castle Caravan Park reception building

Designed to provide the highest comfort while also making the most of the spectacular views, each lodge has a contemporary Scandinavian feel and sleeps between four and six people.

Extend your stay free of charge when you book a two-night break in one of the camping pods. Bookings made between the 1-30 May will benefit from a complimentary third night stay.

With six pods available, including one which is dog-friendly, they’re the perfect choice for those who like camping but enjoy home comforts like lighting, heating, electricity and wi-fi.

Round up your friends and family and enjoy a group break in one of the two or three-bedroom caravan holiday homes. With 20% off mid-week stays from now until 30 May, each home is equipped with a full range of modern conveniences and boasts impressive views of the majestic Grampian Hills.

One of Blair Castle Caravan Park’s camping pods

Whether you’re staying in one of the lodges, caravan homes, or pitching a tent on site, there are a number of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Within the caravan park there’s nine acres of green space to explore, a children’s playground, games room, putting green, and a mini football pitch.

Why not hire a Segway or a mountain bike and travel around the expansive Castle grounds, stopping off at the Hercules garden?

For the more adventurous visitors, Cairngorm National Park is just a short journey from the campsite.

For more information on Blair Castle Caravan Park, or to book one of the spring offers, contact reception on 01796 481 263 or email mail@blaircastlecaravanpark.co.uk quoting ‘SPRING’.

