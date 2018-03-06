Enjoy more of Scotland’s great outdoors with a staycation this spring

Posted on

Scots are being invited to stay in their own country this spring and enjoyed a staycation at Blair Castle Caravan Park.

Nestled in the stunning landscape of Cairngorm National Park, the site is home to a range of woodland lodges, camping pods, caravan holiday homes, and sites for tents or motor homes.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere different to take the family or you’re searching for a romantic getaway, there’s something to suit everyone.

To encourage more people into the park, they are offering visitors the chance to indulge in a mid-week mini break before 30 April and enjoy 20% off the hire cost of one of the luxurious woodland lodges.

Designed to provide the highest comfort while also making the most of the spectacular views, each lodge has a contemporary Scandinavian feel and sleeps between four and six people.

Extend your stay free of charge when you book a two-night break in one of the camping pods. Bookings made between the 1-30 May will benefit from a complimentary third night stay.

With six pods available, including one which is dog-friendly, they’re the perfect choice for those who like camping but enjoy home comforts like lighting, heating, electricity and wi-fi.

Round up your friends and family and enjoy a group break in one of the two or three-bedroom caravan holiday homes. With 20% off mid-week stays from now until 30 May, each home is equipped with a full range of modern conveniences and boasts impressive views of the majestic Grampian Hills.

Whether you’re staying in one of the lodges, caravan homes, or pitching a tent on site, there are a number of activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Within the caravan park there’s nine acres of green space to explore, a children’s playground, games room, putting green, and a mini football pitch.

Why not hire a Segway or a mountain bike and travel around the expansive Castle grounds, stopping off at the Hercules garden?

For the more adventurous visitors, Cairngorm National Park is just a short journey from the campsite.

For more information on Blair Castle Caravan Park, or to book one of the spring offers, contact reception on 01796 481 263 or email mail@blaircastlecaravanpark.co.uk quoting ‘SPRING’.