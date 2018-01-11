Comfort and style in Edinburgh’s New Town

Posted on

An impressive and spacious main door two-bedroom lower ground floor flat is on the market in Edinburgh.

Strutt and Parker present to the market 19a Leopold Place, which has a front patio and three private cellars.

The property is entered into a spacious entrance hallway off which all the accommodation is accessed including an amazing open plan kitchen/dining/living room, an internal dining/study area, a large family bathroom, a grand master bedroom with en suite shower room and a second double bedroom. The property has been completely and tastefully renovated throughout which involved renewing the joists, flooring, wiring and plumbing.

It has all been finished sympathetically and to a very high standard. Of particular note is the kitchen which benefits from integrated fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, dishwasher, induction hob, Bosch oven, a Cooke & Lewis sink all under a solid wood work surface with island overlooking the living room.

There are even double doors opening out onto a Juliet balcony overlooking a garden below which gives it an open feel to access outside.

The flooring is tiled in the bathroom/en suite, wonderfully thick carpets in the hallway and bedrooms with beautiful engineered oak in the kitchen/dining/living room.

Click HERE for a tour of the home.

Lying on the eastern edge of the citys New Town, Leopold Place enjoys an enviable location in one of Edinburghs most desirable residential areas.

The property enjoys all the advantages of central living having easy access to the citys main business and commercial centres. Princes Street, George Street, Multrees Walk and the St James Centre provide excellent shopping facilities and are all located within walking distance.

The property is also close to a variety of local restaurants and bars.

Pleasant walks can be taken nearby including Holyrood Park, Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat.

Furthermore, there is convenient road access to the west leading to the city bypass, Edinburgh International Airport and the central Scotland motorway network.

The area is well served by regular public transport which feeds the many arteries of the city. Edinburghs Waverley station is located close by providing regular train services throughout the country as is the tram network at York Place.

Offers over £395,000.

