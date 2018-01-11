Fife gets ready to host its inaugural festival of whisky

Posted on

The first Fife Whisky Festival will take place in the heart of Fife.

Running on Saturday, 10 March, at The Corn Exchange, Cupar, visitors can join Fife’s distilleries, Edenmill, Lindores Abbey, Inchdairnie and Kingsbarns, along with over 25 of Scotland’s premium whisky producers and independent bottlers.

The day is organised over two sessions giving ample opportunity to get the drams in.

Ticket holders are also treated to masterclasses and music from The Coaltown Daisies.

Tickets are available now, priced £30, but Scottish Field readers can claim £5 off the cost by using the code C2017FWF.

The event is being sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and supported by Luvians bottle shop.

Tickets are available by clicking HERE.