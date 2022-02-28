Winter Olympics star backs Here We Snow campaign

Beijing Winter Olympics ski star Kirsty Muir has called on Scots to hit the slopes as she joins a campaign to encourage more people to take up snow sports in her home country.

Snowsport Scotland hopes the Aberdeen ski sensation’s incredible performance on her Winter Olympics debut at just 17 will inspire the next generation of Scottish snow sports stars – and everybody else too.

Snowsport Scotland is the governing body overseeing Scottish snow sports activity at all levels in Scotland

There are 21 ski centres in Scotland – five on snow and 14 artificial – and all Scotland’s major cities are within one hour of a ski slope where people can try the sport for themselves.

According to the National Records of Scotland, more than 80% of Scots live in or around the nation’s major cities.

Freestyle skier Kirsty – who finished fifth in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games Big Air final before coming eighth in the Slopestyle event – learned to ski at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre and The Lecht 2090 aged just three years old, and has since risen to become one of freestyle skiing’s brightest talents following a string successful performances on the sport’s biggest stages.

The impressive teenager – who received the 2022 Scottish Youth Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture – hopes her Olympic performances will inspire future generations of snow sports athletes to medal winning success, and believes there is now no barrier to people of all ages who want to take up the sport.

Speaking on her return from Beijing as she backed Snowsport Scotland’s Here We Snow campaign, Kirsty said: ‘Scotland is an amazing place to learn how to ski and snowboard, and so many people don’t know just how close they are to a slope where they can try it out.

‘There are facilities all over the country that are awesome and it means that people of all ages can take their first steps on a slope. Whether on real snow, artificial snow or on dry slopes the most important thing is getting on those skis or snowboard and having a go, regardless of your age or experience.

‘Olympic Games – summer or winter – always capture the public imagination, and Scotland is in a perfect place to make the most of that extra interest in snow sports. I hope everybody gets out there and gives it a go – there’s nothing like it!’

The Scottish ski season is back for the first time in almost two years following the Covid-19 Pandemic, and Snowsport Scotland has launched the Here We Snow campaign to ensure all Scottish ski centres capitalise on a ‘golden opportunity’ to kick start the industry.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 750,000 tickets were sold at Scottish snow sports venues every year in an industry worth more than £30 million to the nation’s economy annually.

It’s hoped an avalanche of interest following the success of Kirsty and her British Olympic teammates in Beijing will help participation rates recover after Covid-19, and surge ahead in years to come.

Trafford Wilson, CEO of Snowsport Scotland, said: ‘We as a nation should be immensely proud of the performances of Kirsty and the other Scottish athletes in Beijing, there is now a fantastic opportunity to ride that wave of enthusiasm and encourage more people to take up snow sports.

‘We are blessed by the ability to be on a ski slope within an hour from almost anywhere in Scotland, which is a privilege not many people in Western Europe enjoy. It’s immensely exciting to think that thousands of people who may have watched snow sports for the first time these past two weeks, can get out there and have a go themselves.

‘That’s the spirit of Here We Snow – we want as many people as possible to get out and enjoy Scottish skiing. Try it out, practise your skills, and use that as a launchpad for a lifetime enjoying a new, healthy and fun pursuit.’

All Scotland’s mountain resorts are accessible by car, with large parking facilities available – although enthusiasts should head early on busy days to avoid delays.

The Cairngorm Mountain ski resort is also easily accessible by public transport, with a short 20 mins bus ride from Aviemore on the local 37 bus. Aviemore itself is also well connected to the cities of Inverness, Perth and beyond via train.

Ellis Brigham is also offering a bus service from XSite to Glencoe and Glenshee for just £25.

The artificial slopes are accessible by car, with public transport options also available. Check with local operators for details.

For more on the Scottish snowsport industry, including Snowsport Scotland strategic plan and National Facilities strategy, visit snowsportscotland.org/our-strategy/