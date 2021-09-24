Incredible lots for auction with the Atlantic Salmon Trust

The Atlantic Salmon Trust is preparing to hold its annual auction.

Through sound-science and ground-breaking research initiatives, the Atlantic Salmon Trust is on a mission to safeguard a future for wild Atlantic salmon and sea trout and provide river managers and policy makers with the vital information to better protect them.

In order to deliver their aims and carry out their ambitious research programmes, the Trust holds their renowned auction each year – showcasing a variety of spectacular lots including: exclusive fishing beats, stalking, trips of a lifetime and many more.

Their 2020 auction was their most successful yet, and the return of this year’s auction includes a variety of over 80 eclectic lots, with all funds going towards supporting the Trust deliver their aim of putting #WildSalmonFirst.

The AST’s annual auction will run from 4pm on September 30 until 9pm on November 18. All lots can be viewed at astauction.com or to request a printed copy of the catalogue, email administrator@atlanticsalmontrust.org.

A preview of what’s on offer:

Fishing on the River Nith with Robson Green and Jim Murray Donor: Robson Green, Jim Murray and Peter Landale.

Guide Price: £3,000. Starting Price: £2,500. Date: End of April, May or June 2022 – TBA with Donors.

Staying at Dalswinton Mews House, this is an outstanding opportunity to fish for Grass Carp, Loch Trout and possibly Salmon on the River Nith with AST Ambassadors, Jim Murray and Robson Green. This is bound to be an action packed fishing adventure with the passionate ambassadors, who are not short of a story or two to tell if the escapades from the numerous angling adventures on TV are anything to go by.

River Tay – A Celebration of the 100th anniversary of Miss Ballantine’s Record Catch.

Donor: Abram Lyle Esq, Glendelvine Estate and Thomas Steuart Fothringham Esq. – Murthly Estate. Guide Price: £2,000. Starting Price: £1,500. Date: 8-11 September 2022.

A three-day stay in the iconic Miss Ballantine’s Cottage with fishing at Murthly on the River Tay for five rods. Miss Ballantine’s Cottage sleeps six people, comfortably, in one double and two twin rooms. This enchanting cottage by the river was where the great lady lived. The superb fly-fishing water, at Murthly, fishes well throughout the season, 30-pound salmon are landed most years. In higher water spinning from the bank can also be highly productive. Murthly continues to lead the way in returning fish to the river for conservation purposes. It is, though, the outstanding setting of the River Tay at Murthly that brings people back year after year: water shaded by mature trees on the banks, views up the river to the hills around Dunkeld, and a tremendous view of Strathmore; views that have inspired artists including John Millais, David Farquharson, Ernest Briggs, James Kinnear and Alistair Makinson. The river can be fished by wading or from the bank, and each beat has its own boat for access to water that cannot be reached by wading, and its own hut with modern facilities. This is a rare opportunity in the centenary year, to attempt to recreate Miss Ballantine’s remarkable achievement, with fishing on the Friday and Saturday.

Super Sporting Week on the River Tweed Comprising of Fishing, Stalking, Shooting and Golfing.

Donors: The Duke of Northumberland, The Duke of Roxburghe, The Earl of Douglas and Home, Lord Edward Innes Ker, Jock Miller Esq, David Flux Esq, Simon Cotton Esq, Iain Wilson Esq, Schloss Roxburghe and Alex Knox, Owner of The Contented Vine. Dates: 15-22 May 2022. Guide Price: £10,000. Starting bid: £8,000.

An outstanding super sporting week on the Tweed: comprising of four rods on four different beats across the five days, two mornings roe stalking (before fishing) on the days of your choice, one day’s pigeon shooting and an evening of your choice with a round of golf at Schloss Roxburghe. Accommodation for the week provided, on a self-catering basis, at Coledale Stables in Kelso. The week is capped with a fabulous meal at The Contented Vine on the Saturday evening. The fishing speaks for itself – you will be on the most exclusive and sensational fishing on the Tweed. Rotating between 16th Bigham Dub, 17th Upper Dryburgh, 18th Lower Dryburgh, 20th Sprouston (two rods only on this day) and finally, 21st Lower Floors. Your two mornings stalk with Iain Wilson will take place in the local area. Iain is also the point of contact for the exceptional day’s pigeon shooting (19th) on the Thursday and Schloss Roxburghe have very kindly donated a 4 ball, for one of your evenings, at Schloss Roxburghe to make sure you are never at a loose end during this exceptional sporting week. Coledale Stables is the perfect base for your adventures, featuring all mod cons including a mammoth 65” TV with Sky sports, just in case your days are not action packed enough. All the prime beats are right on the doorstep and pubs and restaurants just a roll-cast away!

Lunch for 10 with a Tour of Henry’s Car Barn

Donor: Henry Warhurst Esq. Dates: TBC with donor for mid – later Summer 2022. Guide Price: £1,000. Starting bid: £800

A tour for 10 petrol heads of an extremely private car collection. Over 300 astounding classic and super cars are based here and lovingly cared for. Followed by lunch in the HCB Clubhouse. They will finish the day by taking some of the toys up the one-mile hill climb.

River Tay – A days guided fishing for two, with tuition from World Spey Casting Champion Gary Scott on Dalmarnock Fishing

Donor: Gary Scott and Colin McFadyen. Dates: TBA in 2022 season. Guide Price: £600. Starting bid: £480.

Join world Spey casting champion Gary Scott for a days guided fishing on the River Tay at Dalmarnock. The beat is the largest on the Tay, at just under three miles long, with 15 named pools and some of the best spinning and fly fishing in Scotland. The average catch over the past four years is over 100 fish making it one of the most prolific beats on the middle/upper Tay. It holds big fish and many fish up to 30lb have been taken in the past four years. The beat has a luxury fishing hut with wood burning stove, veranda overlooking the river with BBQ facilities. Disabled access. Gary Scott is a AAPGAI and SGAIC instructor and specialises in the double handed salmon rod with tuition in all casting techniques from beginners to advanced level for individuals, groups and corporate bodies. He hosts salmon schools in Scotland and Europe. There will be others fishing the beat.

For further information about the Atlantic Salmon Trust, visit HERE.