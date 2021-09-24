We meet explorer Mollie Hughes in our latest podcast

The Scottish Field podcast is this week joined by Edinburgh resident and explorer Mollie Hughes.

Mollie became the youngest woman to ski solo from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole in early 2020, and is the first woman president of Scouts Scotland.

She is backing a major TV, radio and digital campaign to encourage people across Scotland to come together to tackle the climate emergency has been launched ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

The Let’s do Net Zero campaign highlights the benefits a net zero society will bring for our economy, health and environment.

It also aims to raise greater awareness of the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, and the transformation that is required across all corners of our economy and society in order to end Scotland’s contribution to climate change.

You can find out more about Mollie, her exploits and her work at www.molliehughes.co.uk, and you can find out more about the campaign at www.netzeronation.scot.

