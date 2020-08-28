First autumn mammal survey gets underway

THE first autumn “Living With Mammals” survey kicks off on Monday, with Scots being asked to keep their eyes peeled for creatures, tracks and droppings in gardens, parks or other green spaces.

People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) normally only runs its survey once a year, but is now capitalising on a successful spring count by adding an autumn round.

David Wembridge, mammal surveys coordinator at PTES, said: “During the spring more than 1,100 people took part in our ‘Living with Mammals’ survey and more than 10,000 mammal records were submitted – the highest on record since the survey began 18 years ago.

“As we find a ‘new normal’, we don’t want to lose this momentum and we want to keep sight of the connection with nature lockdown afforded us.

“By taking part again this autumn, we can gain a unique insight into the lives of our wild neighbours, and for the first time, see which species are seen most – and least – between August and November.”

An identification guide and details of how to take part in the survey are available at www.ptes.org/LwM – plus read more stories about animals on Scottish Field’s wildlife pages.