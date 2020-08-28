Directory supports rural and island businesses

SHOPPERS can now support even more rural and island businesses following the launch of the Rural Enterprise Directory Scotland (REDS).

Joe Sykes, founder of Perthshire-based Joelato Gelato, is one of the businesses that has signed up to be listed in the directory.

He said: “Scotland’s rural businesses have faced incredible pressures over the past few months.

“As an ambitious micro-enterprise in the early stages of our business journey, we are delighted to be part of the REDS Directory.

“It’s a great initiative that allows rural businesses to be visible, to connect and to get the support we need to overcome the challenges that we have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Rural and island businesses can still sign-up to be listed in the directory, while GrowBiz – the enterprise support organisation that’s compiling the REDS – is also still raising money through a crowdfunding campaign to offer financial help.

