Another six golden eagles moved to the south

SIX golden eagles were moved from the Highlands to a secret location in the Borders over the summer during the latest phase of a reintroduction scheme.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project now estimates that there are around 40 birds in the area – the most for 300 years.

The project is now preparing for the Golden Eagle Festival in Moffat on 16-18 September.

It is also in the running for this year’s National Lottery Awards Project of the Year, with a public vote for the prize closing on 9 October.

Cat Barlow, project manager for the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, said: “It is thrilling to know that our six new arrivals bring the local population of golden eagles to the highest number recorded in the area for three centuries.

“As a top predator, this majestic bird of prey is fundamental to protecting our local eco system.

“Before our project began, only three pairs were nesting in the south of Scotland.

“We’ve now more than tripled the population, and though all seem to have settled in the south of Scotland, some of our birds have even travelled as far south as The Forest of Bowland in Lancashire, where the species has been extinct for a number of years.”

