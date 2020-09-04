Hillwalkers asked to check deer stalking website

WALKERS are being reminded to check deer stalking information online before heading into the hills.

NatureScot, the Scottish Government agency previously known as Scottish Natural Heritage, said deer stalking was entering the busiest part of its season.

The agency runs the “Heading for the Scottish Hills” website, which provides details of deer stalking on estates between July and late October.

Fiona Cuninghame, a NatureScot recreation, access and paths officer, said: “It has been great to see so many people returning to our wonderful outdoors once again following the easing of covid-19 restrictions.

“Many people may be discovering the joys of exploring our hills and mountains for the first time, which is fantastic, but it’s also important to bear in mind that this can be a very busy time for land managers.

“Our ‘Heading for the Scottish Hills’ website is a great resource to help walkers have a great day out without disturbing deer stalking in their chosen area as well as helping to raise awareness of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

Davie Black, Mountaineering Scotland’s access officer, said: “We have been involved with ‘Heading for Scottish Hills’ since it started, and are always happy to see more estates join each year.

“We encourage all walkers to check the website during the stalking season and contact the relevant estate if they have further questions.”

Richard Cooke, chairman of the Association of Deer Management Groups, added: “The association has been involved with ‘Heading for the Scottish Hills’ for more than 20 years, both in its initial book form and now in the online version.

“We would like to see this resource as the ‘go to’ source of information for people taking recreational access in the Highlands and are pleased that an increasing number of deer management groups are signing up.

“Clearly it is in our members’ interests also to make this information available.”

