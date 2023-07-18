Top five sailing trips around the Isle of Skye

Sailing around the Isle of Skye is one of the best ways to discover the West Coast of Scotland’s coastline, with more than 44 uninhabited islands, diverse wildlife, sheltered coves and peaceful anchorages.

And to help you make the most of your trip, experienced Coastal Skipper Anne Gracie Gunn has shared her top five top sailing trips. Anne owns three luxury boutique properties on Skye each inspired by her love of the sea and island life.

Day trip – Islands of Rum, Canna and Eigg on the Small Isles

The Small Isles offer great days out with wonderfully unique and different places to explore. The best spots include anchoring at South Bay on Eigg where you can jump in to enjoy the sea and beautiful beaches of Canna Island. You must also visit the Island of Rum for a trip to Kinloch Castle, the village shop and maybe even to try the island’s very own Askival Rum.

Overnight Trip – Inverie Village on the Knoydart Peninsula

On the northern side of Loch Nevis, Inverie accessible only by boat is a wonderful place to go for a peaceful trip with around 100 residents. The Old Forge is well worth the visit as it is known for being the most remote pub in the UK. You can also enjoy a calm overnight anchorage with the magical wilderness and coastal landscape.

Two-night Trip – Waternish Peninsula and Portree

Head up to Waternish on the North-western tip of Skye for a slightly longer route. In this area you will find one of Scotland’s michelin star restaurants, Loch Bay famous for its high quality seafood. If you’re lucky you may even be able to watch the sunset and enjoy star gazing. For your next night, Portree, Skye’s capital is a good place to moor overnight.

Five-night Trip – Islands of St Kilda on the Outer Hebrides

This trip is for the more experienced sailor and takes you along the wild coastline. Hirta, the largest of the St Kilda islands is great for wildlife and has the largest Gannet colony in the world. It has been named a dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. For the best journey, firstly stop at Lochmaddy and stay overnight at the pontoon. Then make the trip to the Village Bay for the third night. The cliff scenery which you must visit is amazing in this entire area including Boreray, Stac an Armin 196mtr and Stac Lee 172 mtr. Then for the end of your journey sail back via Rodel in Harris to Portree.

‘Ship Ashore’ Lunch or Dinner at Duisdale House Hotel on Sleat

Duisdale House Hotel has five sheltered yacht moorings in the bay only 100 metres from the luxury boutique property. Here you can use the facilities including showers, bar, free Wi-Fi and award-winning restaurant serving locally sourced food. Moorings cost £15 per night and the shower facilities are £7.50 including fresh towels and toiletries. If you choose to dine in the restaurant then the mooring is free to use.

Further details available at skyehotel.co.uk/duisdale/moorings/

Read more on Scottish Field’s Outdoors pages.

Plus, don’t miss the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.