Ski champs raise money for instructors’ website

A WEBSITE for booking ski instructors is poised for further expansion overseas.

Maison Sport was set up in 2016 by three former British skiing champions, including Edinburgh-based chief executive Nick Robinson.

Robinson founded the business alongside his brother, Olly, who is the firm’s chief operating officer, and Aaron Tipping, who serves as its chief financial officer.

The company aims to raise £1.4 million, including through a £400,000 crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs.

Starting in the Alps, the platform has grown rapidly to include more than 350 resorts and in excess of 1,000 fully-qualified instructors across Austria, France, Italy, and Switzerland.

The latest funding round will allow the business to expand over the next six months into Japan, Norway, and Sweden – as well as its home market in Scotland.

Robinson said: “Myself and co-founders Olly and Aaron are all passionate ski instructors at heart, which is why it’s so important to us that this business grows but grows in the right way to ensure the best possible experiences for our customers and for our instructors.

“The funding we’ve secured to date, along with the funds we hope to secure on Seedrs, will give the business the boost it needs to go truly global, and importantly, support independent ski instructors who have been hit hard in the current climate.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s outdoor pages.