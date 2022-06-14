Scottish hostels star in new film

A NEW film is shining a light on the people who run Scotland’s hostels.

Trade body Scottish Hostels commissioned Edinburgh-based filmaker Markus Stitz to make the programme, which features Ballater Hostel, Great Glen Hostel in Spean Bridge, The Cowshed Boutique Bunkhouse on Skye, Oban Backpackers, and Coll Bunkhouse.

The film aims to highlight the social aspect of hostels.

Dominique Drewe-Martin, a partner at Ballater Hostel and chair of Scottish Hostels, said: “Hostels are such a sociable experience.

“I went to hostels from a very young age and I just remember that buzz when you come in a hostel as a small child and you’ve got not just the bedroom, but you’ve got the communal areas and potentially a games room.

“It’s just such an adventure for a child.”

Vicky Taylor, hospitality manager at the Great Glen Hostel, added: “I fell in love with hostelling in the area and then meeting the people that were staying.

“It completely transformed my life, because I then went from what was going to be just a seasonal position to actually staying in the area for over two years now.”

