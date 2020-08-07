Scottish Game Fair cancelled

THE organisers of the Scottish Game Fair have cancelled this year’s event.

The gathering at Scone Palace had been shifted from July to October but has now been cancelled.

Next year’s show is due to take place on 2-4 July.

Hugo Straker, chairman of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair, said: “It is with deep and heartfelt regret that we announce that we must cancel this year’s fair.

“Like many in the Scottish events industry, we have been watching the covid-19 situation closely over the past four months as we worked hard towards our new dates, and we had genuinely hoped the easing of restrictions would enable us to proceed.

“However, the understandable lack of clarity on the easing of restrictions on large events means it is simply too risky for us to continue with our plans.

“While we completely appreciate the reasons why the Scottish Government is not in a position to give us more clarity at this stage, it goes without saying that this difficult decision will have a detrimental impact on the events industry in Scotland, an industry already under tremendous financial strain.

“Our sympathies are with the great many businesses and individuals who work in sporting goods, land management, as well as the food and drinks industry, for whom the Scottish Game Fair is an important and key part of their calendar.”

He added: “We will be offering those who have bought tickets for this year’s fair the opportunity to roll their tickets over to the 2021 event. Refunds will also be available.

“The Scottish Game Fair team will be in touch with all involved over the coming weeks.

“We are all very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to the 2021 GWCT Scottish Game Fair, the provisional dates for which are 2-4th July.”

