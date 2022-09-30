Scone Palace launches ‘Kids go free’ offer

SCONE Palace will be throwing open its doors to young people tomorrow, with free entry throughout October for all children aged 15 and under.

The “Kids go free” offer also covers the palace’s 100 acres of grounds, which include the Murray star maze, a Victorian pinetum, and an adventure playground.

Indoors, the palace – which welcomes dogs – is home to a replica of the “Stone of Scone”, on which Macbeth, Robert The Bruce, and other Scottish monarchs have been crowned

The palace’s state rooms tour is also part of the special free-entry scheme during October.

The offer covers a maximum of three children with each adult.

Stephen Brannigan, head of palace at Scone, said: “We are conscious of the school holidays on the horizon for families, as well as other constraints on budgets, and wanted to give something back to our local and regional visitors.

“Offering free entrance for kids 15 years old and under allows parents and carers the opportunity to get a great day out in the holidays for a reasonable price.”

