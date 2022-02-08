Rugby heroes to cycle 500 miles in 48 hours with match ball

A charity cycle team made up of a host of rugby legends is cycling more than 500 miles between BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in just 48 hours for Doddie’s Weir’s MND charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The ride is led by Doddie’s former Scotland and British and Irish Lions teammate Rob Wainwright and will be staged from February 10-12 2022 to deliver the match ball for the Doddie Weir Cup.

Setting off on 10 February, the Doddie Cup 500, includes international rugby players and endurance cyclists, such as world record holder, Mark Beaumont amongst the 100-strong peloton of riders.

The participants will pedal for 48 hours, arriving in time to deliver the match ball for kick-off at the Scotland vs Wales match at 2.15 on February 12 .

Other players joining the challenge include: Martin Johnson, Alix Popham, Dean Ryan, Carl Hogg, Mike Teague, Colin Charvis and Iwan Tukalo.

Rob Wainwright said: ‘We have to believe that a breakthrough in MND treatment is just round the corner, and push ourselves and others to raise funds to realise that dream.

‘We do it for extraordinary people like Doddie and Davy Zyw, but ultimately for all the other friends we have not met who suffer or will suffer from this awful disease.

‘Our quest is to put MND in the bin that contains Smallpox and the growing list of other ex-diseases, and your support in that quest is vital and very welcome.’

Mark Beaumont added: ‘The Doddie Cup 500 ride is the gloriously hard finale to the Doddie Aid campaign. Having been on the inaugural pedal to Twickenham, I remember both extremes, the wicked weather, and the wonderful camaraderie! Our ride to Wales is shaping up to be equally memorable – thank you to everyone who has shown their support.’

This is the third year that the ride has taken place, having raised £160,000 in 2020. Riders last time averaged 3 hours of sleep across 48 hours during the gruelling challenge, which saw them maintain speeds of 15mph to deliver the match ball on time.

This year’s ride is split into legs with short breaks at rugby clubs throughout Scotland, England, and Wales. Riders can opt to ride the full 500 miles or split the distance with their teammates in relay form.

The team is aiming to raise over £250,000 which includes generous sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, The Wood Foundation, Scotbeef, Brewdog, John Clark Motor Group, Ogilvie Fleet, Pax8, Millwood Capital, JT3. A big thanks also for support from Alpine Bikes, The Cycle Jersey Co, Spaceships Rentals and Thrifty Car and Van Rental.

All donations make an important difference and can be made on the Doddie Cup 500 page HERE.

Make sure you keep up to speed with the team’s progress and how you can get involved via the Doddie Aid Facebook page HERE.

Thanks go to Scottish Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union for their support of the Doddie Cup 500 and My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has a clear vision of a world free of motor neuron disease. The charity was established by Doddie Weir and the trustees in November 2017 following Doddie’s diagnosis with MND. It was founded in response to his frustration at the lack of options given to MND patients – no effective treatment, no access to meaningful clinical trials and no hope.

The aims of the Foundation are simple:

To raise funds to aid research into the causes of MND and investigate potential cures.

To make grants to individuals suffering from MND, to enable them to live as fulfilled a life as possible.

For more information, visit myname5doddie.co.uk.