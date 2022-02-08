Scottish drinks brand’s hard seltzer brought to market

A premium drinks brand has launched some of the first Scottish hard seltzers to market.

It came about after business owner, Ruth Jones, received advice and support from Business Gateway.

Dundee-based Twisted Sisters specialises in premium, ready-to-drink hard seltzers, a highball drink containing seltzer water, alcohol and fruit flavourings.

The brand-new drinks range boasts a variety of uniquely delicious flavour combinations, including coconut and lime, blueberry and elderflower, and rhubarb and ginger. The range is gluten-free, vegan, and low calorie.

Born out of business owner Ruth Jones’ long-term desire to start her own business, the idea for Twisted Sisters was developed when, like many people in Scotland, she was furloughed because of the pandemic.

Although Ruth had a wealth of expertise and knowledge within the drinks industry, gained throughout 12 years working in the hospitality and nightlife sectors, she knew she required practical support to launch her business and approached Business Gateway for advice.

Through Business Gateway’s start-up services, Ruth accessed regular 1:1 support from a dedicated business adviser, as well as specific advice on company regulations, funding, HR, and marketing. Additionally, Business Gateway introduced Ruth to the Elevator Accelerator programme, which helped her fast track the business idea. Upon completing the programme, Ruth received support in building a robust business plan.

Ruth was also connected to a wider support network, resulting in the brand partnering with The Start-Up Drinks Lab in Glasgow to develop recipes that promise a fuller flavour profile. The business also received support from DigitalBoost, Scotland’s national digital upskilling programme, delivered by Business Gateway. Through DigitalBoost, Ruth was able to access key market research reports and digital webinars.

Twisted Sisters has achieved considerable growth since launching in August 2021, with 25 retailers and hospitality venues across five cities in the UK now stocking its hard seltzers. Ruth has since made use of a suite of Business Gateway’s growth business services to help manage the business’ success and has employed a new member of staff to help with stockist enquiries, as well as bringing in her brother-in-law, Stewart, to co-own the business.

Ruth said: ‘I have always dreamed of owning my own business, but I had no idea where to start. I am so glad I approached Business Gateway for support. My adviser Scott was so helpful and put me in touch with all the right people.

‘The Elevator Accelerator programme was brilliant and helped me identify a gap in the market for deliciously flavoured hard seltzers, and I was able to access all the support and guidance I needed to take the idea further. I am so pleased that our brand is growing, and it’s so exciting to see our range available on tap at Siberia in Aberdeen. Hopefully, this is the first of many venues!’

Scott Geddes, business adviser, Business Gateway, said: ‘We supported Ruth through both our start-up and growth business services. Twisted Sisters are a shining example of how Business Gateway can really transform an idea into a thriving, successful business.

‘It’s great to see their drinks being so well-received by the public. I know that Ruth and Stewart have lots of ideas in the pipeline for the future and I really look forward to seeing what they do next.’

