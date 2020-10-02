Perthshire Adventure launches website

SEVEN adventure tourism businesses in Perthshire have launched a website to attract more visitors to the area.

The companies formed the Perthshire Adventure initiative two years ago and have been working together to promote their region.

Now, they’ve received backing from business support firm GrowBiz Scotland to reach a wider audience.

Sarah Turner, the initiative’s chair, said: “Perthshire Adventure is part of GrowBiz’s ‘Smart Village’ initiative and has enabled us to come together, think creatively and help support adventure tourism in Perthshire and Scotland.

“Our new website will allow visitors to really make the most of their time with us.”

The seven businesses involved in Perthshire Adventure are Beyond Adventure, Outdoor Explore, PaddleSurf Scotland, Progression Bikes, Still Going Strong, The Canyoning Company, and Wee Adventures.

