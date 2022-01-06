INEOS Grenadier wins Scots design and innovation prize

The INEOS Grenadier 4X4 won the Best Design and Innovation accolade at the Scottish Car of the Year awards 2021.

Judges praised the off-road vehicle’s utilitarian character, noting that it is perfectly suited for tackling Scotland’s toughest terrain.

The annual awards, organised and judged by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW), recognise the best vehicles and automotive achievements of the year across more than 15 categories.

Hosted at Edinburgh’s Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, the SCOTY awards celebrated 60 years of the ASMW.

Jack McKeown, president of the ASMW, said: ‘Here in Scotland, we love a no-nonsense off-roader and that’s what INEOS has come up with in the Grenadier. It is inspired by legendary working 4X4s but created with its own distinctive personality.

‘It’s unashamedly made with just one purpose in mind – to get further around a wild loch or up a Munro than anything else. That it fulfils its brief so beautifully is the reason the INEOS Grenadier is the deserved winner of our Best Design and Innovation Award.’

Toby Ecuyer, head of design, at INEOS Group, said: ‘It’s very gratifying to win an award for the Grenadier’s design. Every decision we’ve made is based on purpose, which means visually it’s just very logical and easy to understand.

‘Of course, we care how it looks, so just because it’s been engineering-led it doesn’t mean it has to be ugly, we can still make it look interesting with elements like the simple round headlights and utility rails. It’s almost a canvas for people to go and build upon – here’s a vehicle that is massively capable off-road but it’s up to you to go and make it your own.’

Built from the ground up on an all-new platform, the INEOS Grenadier has been designed to meet the demands of its owners for a rugged, capable and comfortable go-anywhere working vehicle. Practical features include a 70:30 split rear door, integrated roof bars, pre-wiring for auxiliary lamps and accessories, and a front bumper to sit on. The Grenadier is also designed to be customisable, with an ‘open-source’ approach to accessories so owners can tailor the vehicle to their specific requirements.

As with the exterior design, the focus inside is on practicality and utility, with the technology and comfort today’s users expect. Its intuitive and functional layout features physical switches, widely spaced for easy use on the move, a central infotainment screen, and an overhead console for off-road and auxiliary controls. Hose-out rubber flooring, hard-wearing Recaro seats and numerous stowage options mean the Grenadier is ready for anything work and life can throw at it.

Reservations are open and production of the Grenadier will begin in July 2022. Prospective customers can start to see what their Grenadier will look like by configuring features, options, accessories and body colours at ineosgrenadier.com.