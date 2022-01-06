Still time to take part in Stirling’s bid for city status

Stirling Makar Laura Fyfe has joined forces with Scene Stirling to invite everyone across the area, from Cowie to Crianlarich, to unleash their creativity and share their twenty-five words for 2025.

As the city’s leading poet, Laura is seeking 25-word contributions from local people (sentences, lines and phrases) for a collective poem celebrating Stirling’s rich culture and creative spirit, marking the city’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2025.

Laura said: ‘Every single one of us is a vital part of Stirling’s culture. Our thoughts, our actions, our voices are the heart of our communities. The 25 for ’25 poem will reflect this. It’s a funnel through which to channel our thoughts; a lens through which to focus our ideas; a loudspeaker through which to amplify our voices.

‘Here’s a chance to create something together, to focus on what we love about this amazing place we live in. I can’t wait to hear from you all, especially those of you who’ve never published a poem before!”

All ages and abilities are encouraged to get involved in the project. Stirling school pupils will be sent digital poetry packs ahead of the end of term and printed entry forms are available at local libraries.

Councillor Chris Kane, Stirling Council Community Planning and Regeneration Convener, said: ‘I want to see all our wordsmiths from across Stirling join this creative challenge and lend their voice to our City of Culture Bid.

‘Culture can be about your community, identity, history or beliefs, and this is the perfect chance to put your stamp on Stirling’s bid.’

Aspiring poets have until Friday, January 7, to submit their entry at www.scenestirling.com/twentyfivewords, or by writing to Stirling Makar, c/o Central Library, 3 Corn Exchange Rd, Stirling FK8 2HX.

Once gathered together, Laura will shape the lines into a poem on behalf of all of Stirling’s citizens which will support Stirling’s official bid submission in February.