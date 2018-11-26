Be prepared for the worst of winter on the roads

Scots drivers are being urged to make sure they’re making the correct preparations for winter.

After a relatively mild November so far, forecasters have warned that the cold weather coming in from the east is set to bring sleet and snow to parts of the UK.

With temperatures likely to drop below freezing, reaching as low as -2, in parts of country, Green Flag is predicting a staggering 44,800 breakdowns to occur in the run up to the weekend – with 22,800 breakdowns expected on Thursday and 22,000 breakdowns expected on Friday.

As a result of the cold weather, Green Flag is expecting a 14.1 per cent increase in breakdowns in the days leading up to the weekend.

In response to the adverse weather, Green Flag has issued a set of common sense tips on how to drive in the cold weather, to encourage drivers to stay safe on the roads this week.

Simon Henrick, head of news at Green Flag, said: ‘The cold weather and difficult road conditions set to hit the UK’s roads this week, may take some drivers by surprise.

‘Although we’re in the midst of a relatively mild November, on Thursday and Friday, temperatures are set to reach the level we would usually expect in November – so it’s important that drivers do all they can to stay safe.

‘By thoroughly checking their cars before they leave home, and approaching the roads with caution, drivers can decrease the risk of encountering a problem on the roads this week.’

Green Flag’s Common Sense Tips On Driving In Cold Weather:

· Check your speed and use gentle driver inputs – even if the roads have been gritted, they’re likely to be slippery.

· Give more warning than usual to other drivers – when turning, stopping or changing lane.

· Keep plenty of distance between cars – you never know when you’ll hit an icy patch. If you pass the same landmarks as the car in front of you within three seconds, you’re following too closely.

· Check whether your car has ABS anti-lock brakes. In the unlikely event that it doesn’t, pump the brake pedal slowly to prevent the wheels locking up and skidding.

· Be extra-wary of black ice. It’s an invisible danger that can catch out even the most careful driver.

· Approach corners at a steady speed, in as low a gear as possible. Don’t touch the clutch unless it’s absolutely necessary, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.

· As ever, make sure all passengers are wearing seat belts.

· Ensure you’re familiar with your car’s ventilation system to prevent windows from steaming up. Air conditioning will keep windows free from mist and condensation.