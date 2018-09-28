Making the great outdoors more accessible

Many outdoor adventure enthusiasts enjoy heading to Aviemore to challenge themselves on Scottish hills.

Those who’ve forgotten those last-minute essentials, or are keen to take up exploring, will find it much easier after the Tiso Group officially opened its outdoor experience store in the highland town, within the Cairngorms National Park.

Located within the new £10 million Myrtlefield Retail Park off Grampian Road, the Tiso Aviemore Outdoor Experience oozes outdoor inspiration.

The store is one of 13 operated by Tiso Group throughout Scotland and is the latest milestone in the family business that has proudly served Scotland’s outdoor community, since it was founded in Edinburgh by the late Graham Tiso and his wife Maude in 1962.

Encompassing more than 12,000 square feet and employing over 20 staff from the local area and beyond, this latest evolution in the established Outdoor Experience concept gives outdoor enthusiasts the chance to comfortably browse leading technical apparel and equipment brands across the trusted Tiso, Alpine Bikes and Blues Ski retail components.

This includes giving an estimated one million annual visitors to the area, from legions of walkers, mountaineers, alpine and backcountry skiers, mountain-bikers and water-sport enthusiasts the chance to browse and buy high quality products like from Rab, Mountain Equipment and Arcteryx. Lines from Fjallraven and La Sportiva, not readily available elsewhere in Aviemore, will also be stocked.

Tastefully finished in wood and stone, the light and welcoming retail space incorporates a spacious Explorer Café serving freshly prepared food and drink and an adventure themed soft play area.

The staff complement includes experienced and qualified boot fitting, bike and ski servicing technicians.

Notably, the retail space has also carefully considered the needs of the estimated 250,000 people UK-wide whose medical condition means they cannot use standard accessible toilets while shopping.

Tiso Aviemore Outdoor Experience is the only retail destination and one of only three locations between Perth and Inverness that offers the convenience of a spacious Changing Places installation. Fitted out with height adjustable changing benches and a hoist, it will ensure customers can use the bathroom in safety and comfort.

Customers will also have the opportunity to refill their water bottle from the in-house complimentary water station.

Chris Tiso, CEO of Tiso Group, said: ‘Today is a special milestone for the Tiso family and our loyal customers that we have served across Scotland for more that 50 years.

‘We are proud and excited to open the Tiso Aviemore Outdoor Experience store in Scotland’s adventure capital and in an area where I’ve personally skied and climbed for many years.

‘Aviemore is renowned as a destination for people of all ages to access and enjoy the variety offered by the local mountains, forests, lochs and rivers. I believe the high quality products and services within our retail space will appeal to the many mountaineers, walkers, skiers, cyclists and nature enthusiasts who come to explore this special part of the world.

‘Opening an Outdoor Experience store in Aviemore is the natural next step for our business that is immensely proud of its outdoor heritage. As part of the wider local business and outdoor community, I look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our store.’

Tiso Group has had its base in Leith, Edinburgh since the family business was founded in 1962.