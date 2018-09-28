Young farmers to get creative for a good cause

What do giant cows, Bill and Ben The Flowerpot Men, teddy bears and clowns have in common?

They’re all previous entrants of the annual Young Farmers’ bale art competition, which returns to fields across Scotland over the next week.

This year, members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) will go head to head in a challenge set by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) requiring them to create art from bales that celebrate the Scotch Lamb PGI brand.

Fans of the art are encouraged to show their appreciation by donating to a JustGiving page, with all proceeds going to the STV Children’s Appeal, which supports children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who is a trustee and huge supporter of the STV Children’s Appeal, will judge the young farmers’ finalist entries in the bale art competition and select the overall winner.

Lorraine said: ‘I had the pleasure of judging this competition last year and was overwhelmed by the creativity and diversity of the bale art structures. I can’t wait to see the entries this year!

‘I’d like to thank the young farmers who are helping to raise money for the STV Children’s Appeal, an incredibly worthwhile cause which helps children who endure tough times throughout Scotland. Good luck to everyone who is taking part!’

The challenge comes amid QMS’s nine-week campaign to get the country enjoying more Scotch Lamb which, following £200,000 of funding from the Scottish Government, will for the first time include TV advertising alongside radio, print and billboard.

Carol McLaren, marketing and communications director with QMS, said: ‘This is the second year that the bale art will be helping celebrate Scotch Lamb, made all the more poignant by the fact that many of the young farmers taking part come from generations of sheep farmers who have helped the brand earn its worldwide reputation for the highest quality.

‘Don’t forget to look out for the blue Scotch Lamb PGI logo that will be popping up in fields across Scotland during the competition when purchasing lamb in your local butchers or supermarket.’

David Lawrie, SAYFC national chairman, said: ‘It’s great to be working once again with QMS on our iconic bale art, promoting Scotch Lamb and Young Farmers across Scotland.’

To donate, click HERE.