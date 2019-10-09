Getting more from Scotland’s woodlands

Forestry professionals are set to share their expertise on how to boost the productivity of existing woodland.

Organised through the Scottish Government’s Farm Advisory Service (FAS), a free event will take place near Stirling later this month which will cover the best way to manage woods, from thinning to restocking, and provide details of Felling Permissions.

Delivered by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), the FAS event will also give details on the Forestry Grant Scheme, which can help to fund forest roads and access, and restocking operations.

And as Scotland strives to meet its net zero emissions target by 2045, the value of farm woodlands to farming and the environment will also be discussed.

SAC Consulting’s Malcolm Young and Robin Mair will be joined by Julie Paton, Woodland Officer at Scottish Forestry, and Stuart Hansom, Harvesting Manager at Euroforest.

Following an indoor meeting, there will be an outdoor session with a visit a recently thinned farm forest outside Denny.

Malcolm said: ‘After a few years of growth, new and existing woodlands need a bit of maintenance to ensure that the end crop reaches its maximum potential, as well as providing an interim cash input.

‘This event is aimed at existing owners of areas of woodland and will provide the information needed to improve the productivity of that investment.’

Making Farm Forestry Work For You will be held at Caledonian Mart, Millhall, Stirling, FK7 7LS on Friday 25 October from 11am-3pm.

Lunch will be provided as part of this event, please use the booking form below to secure your place and help us arrange catering.

