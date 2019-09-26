New app will help those who like to shoot

A newfree app ‘created by guns, for guns’has been launched.

The Shoot App, which was created by Robert Dubsky, himself a keen game shot, was designed as an ‘all in one app for guns’: part social network, part memory bank, part planning tool.

Users of the app will be able to list all their days shooting, past, present and future, along with photos, videos and notes to share with the rest of the team, as well as connect with friends and guns from shoots they have attended. These connections can be divided into ‘syndicates’, so that users can keep track of different groups.

One key feature of the app is the Digital Game Card.

Robert said: ‘Too often traditional game cards end up in the side pocket of the car or in the bin, or last minute changes to the guestlist mean that pre-printed cards have to be awkwardly changed by hand.

‘The Digital Game Card allows shoots to enter all the details, which the host can then confirm via the app with one click. This is then distributed, again via the app, to the rest of the team and automatically filed against that day’s shooting for future reference. After the day the game card can be updated with the details of the bag.’

Although the app does not sell days, pegs or introduce guns to shoots, a comprehensive search function allows users to find new shoots, with filters for location, quarry and bag size, and the option to recommend a shoot to your guns. Users also have the option to export their shoot calendar into their smartphone calendar.

The Shoot App was born after Robert found that he couldn’t recall the details of a shoot he had attended.

He added: ‘During one shoot dinner fellow guns were talking about numerous fantastic shoots, which, sadly, I’d never attended! I was basically out of the conversation until a particular shoot was mentioned that none of the guns – apart from me – had been to.

‘However, on being quizzed about it, I struggled to remember the day, how it had gone or who I had shot with, so other than remembering that it was a good day, I could offer no more, which was frustrating.’

The app is primarily aimed at guns but will also be useful for beaters and pickers-up, while for commercial shoots there is the chance to reach more potential customers through the search and recommendation functions.

Robert said: ‘This is an app, which has been created to act as a helpful tool for the shooting community and create a private platform for friends to communicate and enjoy the sport we love. We’re being supported by associations and we too are supporting them, with a clear objective of donating a percentage of income to them once the company starts making a profit. Now more than ever support is vital.’

As a launch offer, everyone who downloads The Shoot App from launch through to 1 December 2019, will be entered into a free raffle to win a ‘year’s worth of cartridges’, based on six months for the game season and six months for simulated, totalling 3,000 Eley cartridges.

For more information on the app, visit HERE.

The app is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.