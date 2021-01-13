Minister appalled by abuse of gamekeepers

SCOTLAND’S new rural affairs minister has condemned “the abuse and unfair harassment” of gamekeepers and their families.

In a letter to the British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC), Ben Macpherson said he was “appalled to hear of the experiences” reported by Scotland’s gamekeepers.

Almost two thirds of keepers have experienced abusive behaviour, according to a study by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Macpherson added that he “would work to ensure that no credence is given to any vexatious or malicious claims of malpractice”.

BASC is concerned that the creation of a licensing scheme for grouse moor management “could be exploited by malevolent accusations from anti-shooting campaigners intent on seeing grouse shooting banned”.

Commenting on the minister’s letter, BASC political officer Ross Ewing said: “We welcome this condemnation by Mr Macpherson so early into his tenure as rural affairs minister. The widespread abuse facing Scotland’s gamekeepers is a national disgrace, and it is reassuring to hear that the Scottish Government shares our sentiment.

“Mr Macpherson’s commitment to safeguard gamekeepers from vexatious allegations is particularly welcome, and we look forward to briefing him on the extensive contribution gamekeepers make towards biodiversity and climate change objectives in the coming weeks.”

His comments came after a motion was tabled in the Scottish Parliament by Conservative member Oliver Mundell, which acknowledged the findings of the SRUC research and called on the Scottish Government to do more to support Scotland’s gamekeeping community.

The motion was only supported by Conservative members, which prompted BASC to question whether MSPs from other political parties “care about the plight of Scotland’s gamekeepers”.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s field sports pages.