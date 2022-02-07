Jim Murray and Sarah Parish to open River Deveron salmon season

The River Deveron District Salmon Fishery Board (RDevDSFB) and the Deveron, Bogie and Isla Rivers Charitable Trust (DBIT) have announced the opening date for the Deveron salmon season.

It will take place in association with The Deveron Single Malt Whisky, owned by Bacardi.

The Morison Trophy will be presented at the opening ceremony on Friday, February 11, at 10am at the Turriff Angling Association lodge and the opening ceremony will follow thereafter.

Special guests, Jim Murray and Sarah Parish will present the Morison Trophy and officially open the salmon season with a dram of Deveron whisky from Macduff.

Jim Murray is an actor (currently filming The Crown for Netflix) and avid angler who is passionate about wild Atlantic salmon and is an ambassador for the Atlantic Salmon Trust. Sarah Parish is an actress and well known for roles in television including Cutting It, Doctor Who and most recently Stay Close on Netflix.

In 2014, Sarah and Jim founded the hugely successful Murray Parish Trust which is dedicated to the advancement of paediatric emergency medicine across the South of England.

Richard Breakell, winner of the Morison Trophy for 2022 will make the first cast of the season. Mr Breakell secured the trophy by landing a 23lbs salmon from Ardmiddle. Thanks go to Henderson’s Country Sports (Turriff) for sponsoring the salmon rod that will be presented to Richard for carefully releasing the winning salmon.

Richie Miller, river director, said: ‘We are again very much looking forward to welcoming anglers and visitors back to the Deveron after a challenging couple of years.

‘The Deveron is a beautiful river, and many anglers return year on year to try and catch the magnificent fish it holds which is hugely important to the local economy. We are delighted to have Jim and Sarah join us to open the salmon season and wish all our anglers tight lines for the season ahead.’

For more information on the Deveron, Bogie and Isla Rivers Charitable Trust, and River Deveron District Salmon Fishery Board, visit www.deveron.org.