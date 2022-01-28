Gleneagles resumes salmon fishing for the year

Salmon fishing is underway on the River Tay at Gleneagles for 2022.

The Gleneagles Hotel offers bespoke salmon fishing lessons for those who have never fished before – and 95% of the guests who have fished with the hotel over the past three years have little or no experience of casting a rod.

Additionally, according to the Environment Agency, people are finding fishing more appealing since the pandemic started and more women in particular are taking up the sport.

The Gleneagles trout lochs are perfect for new and experienced anglers alike, as the ghillies provide a fisherman’s knowledge of the water, and some wry local humour, as well as advice on the best tackle, flies and strategies for a truly unforgettable experience.

And when the mighty Atlantic salmon is in season, you’ll find little to compare with the thrill of fishing on the world-renowned River Tay.

Yuri Janssen, country sports manager at Gleneagles, said: ‘On January 15 every year, The Gleneagles Hotel celebrates one of the most important dates in the Scottish field sports calendar, the opening of the world-famous Atlantic Salmon River, the mighty River Tay.

‘2022 is an extraordinary year for the history of the River Tay and salmon fishing in general, as we reflect on the incredible achievement of Georgina Ballantyne, the 32-year-old daughter of a Perthshire Ghillie, who, on the 7th of October 1922, landed a 64lb monster which, remains the largest rod-caught salmon ever landed throughout the British Isles nearly 100 years on.’

Gleneagles offers a fully guided salmon fishing experience. Under the expert instruction of professional guides, visitors will learn the gentle art of Spey casting with a traditional double-handed salmon rod.

They will be taought how to read the water, fly selection based on river conditions and finally how to hook, play and successfully land the ultimate quarry on fly, an Atlantic Salmon.

The price includes professional guide, a traditional fisherman’s picnic, transport to and from the river, the very best Hardy fishing tackle and accessories.

For more information on outdoor pursuits at Gleneagles, and to make a booking, visit: https://gleneagles.com