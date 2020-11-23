Gamekeepers donate to help Lucas

AS THE result of a chance encounter, gamekeepers from the Southern Uplands Moorland Group (SUMG) have been very pleased to be able to assist in a young lad’s future, writes the group’s Mark Ewart.

Lucas Davies, 7, who lives with his family in Penicuick, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (MD) in late 2014, a rare genetic form of MD – only 125 boys have been diagnosed in Scotland – with as yet no known cure.

Although Lucas can live life as a normal active boy at the moment, he does require nightly treatment in the form of plastic splints on his wrists and ankles to maintain muscle flexibility, and it is to the future his family has been looking for when the time comes that Lucas will require help with his mobility.

His grandfather, Rick Davies, lives in Duns and it was here that one of our gamekeepers met him whilst out with his family.

Rick has turned over his garage to a workshop in which he has set his hand to fundraising in the way of homemade garden features, bird boxes/tables and kitchen accessories, all made with donated hardwood.

His wife, Christine, supplements this with homemade jams and chutneys.

The main aim at present being to raise enough money to install a stair lift at Lucas’s home when the time comes that transcending the stairs will become difficult.

The SUMG raises funds every year through a charity clay pigeon shoot and sporting auction, the aim being to support local NHS and other good causes, and it was felt that this was a very worthwhile cause to support.

In the pictures can be seen Jamie Goodall, head keeper on the Kettleshiel Estate, presenting Rick Davies with a cheque for £4,000 towards the purchase and installation of a stair lift.

The gamekeepers were very pleased to be able to help out in this instance and wish Lucas and his family all the very best for the future.

Should anyone know of any similar circumstances where the SUMG may be able to help, contact us at sumgroupuk@outlook.com