Find out how salmon were filmed for Wild Isles

FILMMAKERS Richard Davies and Chris Howard will share the secrets next week of how they captured shots of Atlantic salmon for Wild Isles, the recent BBC One wildlife series presented by Sir David Attenborough.

The Missing Salmon Alliance (MSA) is hosting an online evening with the Silverback Films duo on 18 May.

The free event is being hosted by Jonathon Muir, head of communications at the Atlantic Salmon Trust.

“Through pioneering camera work, narration and cinematography, Silverback Films producer Chris Howard harnessed the filming skills of Richard Davies to bring new attention to what is happening to the ‘King of Fish’,” explained the event’s organisers.

“The ‘Freshwater’ episode of Wild Isles, which was released on 2 April, highlighted the stark reality that, in Sir David Attenborough’s words, ‘returning [wild Atlantic] salmon numbers have fallen by 70% in just 25 years… [and] at the current rate of decline, they may disappear from all our rivers in as little as 20 years’ time – the grandchildren of these fish may be the last to make this astonishing journey’.

“From egg, to parr, to smolt and returning adult, the team will share a selection of stunning footage, talk through the processes involved in capturing each of these life stages, describe the threats facing salmon at each of these points in their life, and share news on how the MSA is working towards a brighter future for this iconic species.”

Read more fishing stories on Scottish Field’s field sports pages.

Plus, don’t miss Michael Wigan’s fishing column in the May issue of Scottish Field magazine.