Crown actor Jim Murray launches Activist Anglers

ACTOR Jim Murray has launched Activist Anglers, a campaign to help anglers protect rivers from pollution.

Murray, who played Prince Andrew in The Crown television series on streaming service Netflix, is challenging anglers to ask themselves: “Have you ever wondered what you could do to be more active in your local water?” and “What can you do to become more involved in your local water?”

The actor, who is an ambassador for both the Perth-based Atlantic Salmon Trust and the Angling Trust in England and Wales, has been involved in campaigns to protect the rivers Itchen and Test in Hampshire.

Murray also supports Fish Legal, a UK-wide organisation that “uses the law on behalf of anglers to fight polluters and others who damage and threaten the water environment”.

Many of the Activist Anglers campaign’s other activities support the Angling Trust in England, but the District Salmon Fishery Boards, local rivers and fisheries trusts, and Fisheries Management Scotland offer similar opportunities for anglers to help protect Scotland’s rivers.

“There are millions and millions of us – ‘angler’ covers everyone from children crabbing in rock pools to the seasoned fly angler casting for the elusive sea trout in Patagonia,” Murray explained.

“Fishing is global, fishing is huge – it has never been timelier for our vast community to rally together to protect and fight for the future of our waterways.

“When I first started to open my eyes to the state of our rivers and oceans through fishing, I was astonished by the challenges these environments faced.

“I vowed to fight for their health and survival from that day on.”

He added: “A single person can make a real difference – a little drive and passion translates into a lot of action, which is what is needed now more than ever to demand [governments’] attention to effect the change in policies that are so urgently required.

“Anglers are the eyes and ears of our waterways, the custodians of their future.

“We are many and if we all unite and become more active in our roles as guardians, we will surely force the change our rivers and oceans are screaming out for.”

