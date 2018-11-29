British Game Alliance receives a massive boost

The British Game Alliance Fighting Fund has received a massive boost.

Roxtons and Ian Coley Sporting (RBR Group) have raised a tremendous £43,000 towards the fund.

The money was raised, by the RBR Group’s BGA assured shoots, using the 50p levy scheme. The 50p levy is vital to the sustainability of the BGA in the early stages, to help open new markets both in export and here at home for British game.

The money raised through the levy is also used to raise the profile of game to the British public and pay for the shoot audits.

John Duncan, director of Roxtons said: ‘Roxtons and Ian Coley Sporting are delighted to be supporting the BGA and we have been encouraging all of the estates we represent to become members.

‘We’ve also had tremendous support for the BGA from the guns who shoot with us and would like to thank them for their generosity so far this season. We all agree that the BGA is a crucial development in terms of self-regulation within the shooting community and addressing the problems we face.’

Ian Coley MBE added: ‘Ian Coley Sporting are proud to support the British Game Alliance. Our clients and the estates that we work with have been incredibly generous – I think we all recognise the vital importance of securing a sustainable future for the game industry.’

Ivan Shenkman, chairman of the board for British Game Alliance said: ‘It’s fantastic to see the great response Roxtons and Ian Coley have received from their clients with the 50p levy, these funds are so crucial to the BGA’s financing and we hope all shoots and agents will adopt it on their invoices next season.’

George Stephenson, chairman of Roxtons presented the cheque from the RBR Group’s donations to Tom Adams, MD of British Game Alliance.

The BGA needs all shoots of all sizes to join the movement.

For more information on how to sign up a shoot, become a supporter or BGA assured supplier and stockist information, click HERE.