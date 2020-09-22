British Game Alliance launches ‘elevenses’ campaign

THE British Game Alliance (BGA) is launching its #BGABites campaign today to encourage estates to serve “game-based elevenses” during their shoots.

The BGA, which was set up to promote game meats, believes serving elevenses featuring game will encourage guests to eat game on a wider range of occasions.

The alliance will posts recipes and photographs of elevenses made from game on its Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Tristan Prudden, head chef at Constable Burton Estate, said: “We are passionate about using game at elevenses to encourage our clients to try it.

“We try to be as innovative as possible in the way we serve our elevenses and the focus is very much on modern recipes, which are relatable to the client.

“From mallard sushi, kentucky fried partridge (KFP) and venison sausage rolls to squirrel pasties and pheasant goujons, we create quick and warming bites that utilise the game we are producing at the estate.”

He added: “Since doing so, 95% of our clients order game on our evening menu, after trying our elevenses, as they can’t get enough.

“We think shoots should celebrate game meat by serving it in creative and delicious ways, ensuring that no meat goes to waste.”

