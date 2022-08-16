Faskally gets ready for Enchanted Forest return

FASKALLY Woods is getting ready for the return of the Enchanted Forest light show after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

More than 80,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s event, which marks the show’s 20th anniversary.

Tickets have gone on sale for the display, which runs from 29 September to 30 October.

More than 46,000 tickets have already been sold.

Enchanted Forest brings an estimated £7.6 million into Perthshire’s economy each year.

Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: “We have been dreaming of this return to Faskally Wood for almost three years now and we’re so delighted to be getting ready to switch the lights back on again.

“The pandemic has really tested everyone and we are so grateful for the support we’ve had from our wonderful audience as we’ve navigated the ups and downs.

“We are very proud to be returning this autumn and our team are working very hard to create a truly original experience where people, young and old, can set their imaginations alight.”

She added: “This year’s event will have all the innovation and showstopping moments we have come to expect from our creative partners, and we are confident it will create light, hope and inspiration for everyone who attends.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s outdoors pages.

Plus, don’t miss our readers’ reviews of glamping retreats in the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.