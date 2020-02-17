Thrills, spills and tall tales from the horsey world

An evening with international show jumper Douglas Duffin, equestrian professional Richard Maxwell, and specialist in equine sports medicine Dr Sarah Taylor is taking place next month.

Scottish Field’s sister title EQy magazine in association with Balcormo Stud present Tall Tails, which will be hosted by Fiona Malcolm at the Ghillie Dhu in Edinburgh on 12 March. Expect an equestrian extravaganza!

Special guests include:

Richard Maxwell is an equestrian professional and expert in equine behaviour, as well as an author and equine consultant.

Dr Sarah Taylor is senior lecturer in Equine Orthopaedics at the University of Edinburgh.

Douglas Duffin is an internationally renowned show jumper based at Kirkton Equestrian where he provides training, competition, sales and full livery.

Fiona Malcolm is an all-round equestrian.

The event will be introduced by Sandra Low Mitchell of Balcormo Stud.

The event will be held at the Ghillie Dhu in Edinburgh, five minutes’ walk from Haymarket Station.

Tickets are £25 and are available on Eventbrite HERE . To book over the phone call 0131 551 7936.

EQy magazine is Scotland’s annual equestrian magazine, written for Scottish riders by Scottish riders. Delivered directly to over 20,000 Scottish equestrians each year, EQy is the premier magazine for the equestrian community north of the border.

EQy is published in June and is available free every year. Covering every aspect of equestrianism in Scotland and northern England, EQy is entertaining, informative and packed with contributions from Scotland’s best equestrian writers and photographers.