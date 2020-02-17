Scots firm takes UK champion ice cream title

Scottish luxury ice-cream maker, Equi’s, has scooped three top prizes at the prestigious National Ice Cream Awards.

Beating hundreds of artisan products, Hamilton-based Equi’s lifted the sought-after trophy in best dairy in the UK for their multi-award-winning Double Cream Vanilla, silver in best flavour for their Honeycomb Crunch and the coveted title of UK champion ice cream maker.

Now in their 75th year and run annually by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) – the UK trade association for the ice cream industry, the competition was judged by a panel of 43 industry experts over two days at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2020.

The ICA National Ice Cream Competition recognises the best manufacturers and vendors from across the UK and Ireland and hundreds of products are submitted across thirteen categories.

Ranging from Best Vanilla (84% of ice cream parlours rate this their best-selling flavour) to ‘Alternative’ category products which include those free from the top 14 allergens, dairy-free, low-fat, high-protein, no-sugar, and others.

Zelica Carr, Ice Cream Alliance, CEO said: ‘Congratulations to David Equi and all his team. The National Ice Cream Competition has been running for 75 years and bestows a badge of quality and excellence on all those that win.

‘Being crowned National Champion is the most prestigious award in the ice cream world and reflects a business that is excelling on all fronts.’

Equi’s are known for creating artisan ice cream using high-quality ingredients from Scottish dairy farms, and secret family recipes that have been passed down through four generations.

David Equi, owner at Equi’s Ice Cream, has already been crowned UK ice cream champion twice already.

He said: ‘These awards are the cream of the crop and it means so much to get rewarded by our industry.

‘What also makes this recognition so special is the fact that The Best Dairy category trophy is called the Robert Equi Cup after my late father and to bring this award home for a record three times is incredible.

‘We’re blown away by the hat trick and it paves the way for a very exciting year for Equi’s in 2020 with a new factory in development.’

For more information on Equi’s Ice Cream visit their website https://www.equisicecream.com/