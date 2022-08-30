Edinburgh youngsters pick 50 favourite places

CHILDREN in Edinburgh have selected their 50 favourite activities for a guide compiled for youngsters visiting Scotland’s capital.

More than 100 recommendations were received from young people aged between three and 15.

The project was run by Forever Edinburgh, the city council’s marketing body, and women’s network Egg.

Egg’s community of mums asked their “mini eggs” to suggest fun activities and places to visit.

Sisters Hannah (4) and Megan (2) from Broughton won a competition with their recommendations, which included the Camera Obscura next to Edinburgh Castle and the Gravity trampoline centre at Fountain Park.

Hannah said: “I love the place with the spinny bridge and the wobbly mirrors [Camera Obscura].

“It’s my favourite place to go with my granny. We love taking pictures together in the room that makes Granny look smaller than me [Ames Room].

“Next time I’m going to take my Aunty Nony and we will have so much fun.

“Another of my best places is Gravity – you can just bounce and bounce and have so much fun.”

Find out which attractions made it into the guide on Forever Edinburgh’s website.

