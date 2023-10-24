Dàna: Adventure series showcases Scotland’s wild side

From iconic sea stack climbs to winter mountaineering expeditions, series three of BBC ALBA’s Dàna | Scotland’s Wild Side returns this autumn.

The new series follows 27-year-old rock climber, runner and adventurer Coinneach Rankin as he seeks out some of the toughest but most scenic climbs the country has to offer.

Taking on Scotland’s rugged landscape, the series not only explores these incredible locations but in turn, gives people a unique view of Scotland’s landscape.

Series director Hamish Macleod joins Coinneach as he dangles from rock faces and battles the elements to reach breathtaking new heights.

Starting the series in Sutherland, Coinneach teams up with friend, Calum Gibb, to tackle the Old Man of Stoer.

Aligning tides, weather and the gear placement, the duo attempt to summit the great 200ft sea stack.

‘It’s difficult to express how being in such an exposed, wild spot adds to the fear and anxiety and makes it all the more challenging,’ Coinneach said.

‘Before planning a difficult route, it’s important to calm yourself, which was all the more difficult in a location like ours.

‘You forget what’s around you and then it comes back to you.

‘The quality of the climbing, the spectacular location and the hard graft involved all combine to create an experience beyond compare.’

The four-part series also showcases remote and challenging climbs in Shetland, scrambling expeditions in the Cairngorms and winter mountaineering in Torridon.

Coinneach added: ‘By suffering together, we forge closer ties, and all in one of the most spectacular places in the country.’

All four episodes of series 3 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 24 October.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.