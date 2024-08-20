Life With the RSNO: ‘I don’t think people realise just how much goes on behind the scenes’

Head of Production at the RSNO, Craig Swindells, on how his army training comes in handy, touring the world and relaxing with a dram before bed to help wind down after a production.

I started at the RSNO in 2013 after a lifelong career in the army. Leaving the army, I was trying to find a sense of belonging again after being part of such a tight-knit family.

I bounced around in a couple of different jobs but I didn’t find that sense of belonging again until I took up a job as Orchestra Technician at Scottish Opera.

When I saw the posting, it sounded really interesting but I thought I had nothing that they were looking for. I stuck in my application anyway but didn’t hold much hope for it.

‘My military training has really helped with my job now’

The Army and the Arts couldn’t be more different but also couldn’t be more similar.

The camaraderie, the working together to a common goal and the drive to succeed are all shared between them both.

With this role in production there’s less of a requirement for an arts or musical background but more in pinpointing logistics and being able to make sure everybody is in the right place at the right time.

I’ve done 10 international tours with the RSNO in my time and travelled around the globe from China in the East to Florida in the West.

While it’s amazing at times, it can be really quite stressful being on tour. There’s a lot to it.

Often we don’t get much downtime to see the places you’re going to visit, aside from every nook and cranny of the concert halls.

On the other hand, there is something about being on tour that almost feels like the whole family is away on holiday that’s just spoiled by a bit of work.

It’s when everyone bonds, when you’re away from home, when you’re all together and looking after each other.

I like seeing different places too and waking up in a different city for a quick coffee and a pastry before it all starts over again.

‘I don’t think people realise just how much goes on behind the scenes’

A typical concert day in Edinburgh on a Friday night, if I was stage managing, would start at about 10.30am when I meet the team and collect the truck from the RSNO Centre in Glasgow.

We’d drive through to Edinburgh for a 12pm load-in to the Usher Hall.

This is when we get all of the staging set and stands, chairs and instruments sorted, as well as signing off on all the health and safety elements.

Then, at 3pm, we have an Orchestra rehearsal with conductor and soloists until 5.30pm.

We’re always tweaking things for the musicians and making stage changes to bring the soloists in during these rehearsals and it gets very busy.

Then we get a dinner break from roughly 5.45pm until 7pm when the doors are opened. At 7.15pm the stage opens for the musicians to come on, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Concerts usually finish around 9.30pm, from when we get packed up back into the truck by about 11.30pm and the truck driver takes it all back to Glasgow for about 12.30am.

Just like that it’s a 14-hour day, gone in a flash.

Switching off can be hard after the concert when you’ve just had a big load out to orchestrate – your mind and body have been really active and by the time you get home you’re wired to the moon still.

To go straight home and go straight to bed is impossible.

For me, I like to sit and relax for half an hour with a wee dram to bring me back to earth.

