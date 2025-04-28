Victorian Crossley engine discovered in attic of former courthouse and jail in Edinburgh

A rare Victorian Crossley engine has been discovered in the attic of a former courthouse and jail in Edinburgh.

The engine is one of only three in the world and has remained hidden at the building on the Royal Mile for decades.

Built in 1878, this marvel of Victorian engineering, it was far ahead of its time, used to regulate the temperature of the Edinburgh Police Chambers, and its survival offers a rare glimpse into 19th century innovation.

It was discovered in the attic of the hostel, CoDE The Court, during renovation work.

The engine is the second-oldest surviving Crossley four-stroke engine in the world and the oldest in Europe.

Only two other examples exist, the oldest is housed at the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan, USA, and another in Denmark.

Its discovery, in near original condition, by founder Andrew Landsburgh, adds a significant chapter to Britain’s industrial heritage.

It’s unclear whether the engine was newly installed in the building or a second-hand acquisition, and research revealed a royal connection.

In the 1800s, Balmoral Castle had the same system installed, and the rediscovered engine was originally installed in the Royal Aquarium at Waverley before it was moved to the Edinburgh Police Chambers in 1881.

‘This is one of the most exciting finds in Scotland,’ Andrew Landsburgh, Director and Founder of CoDE Concepts, said.

‘We found it during The Court’s renovation, posted a photo online not knowing what we had, and suddenly experts from around the world were contacting us telling us we’d uncovered something incredible.

‘What began as a refurbishment turned into the discovery of a vital piece of Edinburgh, and the world’s industrial heritage.

‘This engine connects us directly to Scotland’s innovative past and the very beginnings of technology which still powers the modern world.’

The engine is now on display in The Lost Close, the underground vaults of the building which were hidden for nearly two centuries beneath layers of rubble from the Great Fire and also rediscovered during renovations in 2019.

