The hunt is on to find Scottish writers and poets for new publication

Scots writers with a story or poem in them are being urged to put finger to keyboard.

The Scottish Writers’ Centre are looking for submissions as, in partnership with Red Squirrel Press, they are launching an anthology in 2018 to celebrate a decade of the Scottish Writers’ Centre.

For 10 years, they have been supporting and championing Scottish literature and culture, and the anthology will reflect their commitment to Scottish writing and writers.

A spokesman said: ‘We are looking for submissions of poetry, prose and creative non-fiction, written in any of the languages of Scotland. We want to showcase the best contemporary writers in Scotland, so show us what you’ve got!

‘Everyone and anyone is welcome to submit their work. However, if you are a member of the Scottish Writers’ Centre, you have the opportunity to submit up to three pieces to be considered.

‘The copyright will remain with the writer, and we will only accept work that has not been previously published.

‘Entries should be submitted as a double-spaced Word document. Please include a title sheet with your name, word or line count, and a 100-word bio and your preferred contact details.’

The competition is open to anyone living in Scotland. Entrants can professional, part-time or just starting their writing journey.

The maximum word count is 60 lines for poetry and 2000 words for prose.

The deadline is midnight on 30 April.

Send all submissions to submissions@scottishwriterscentre.co.uk. Submissions should be titled ‘Poetry Submission’ and include your full name, or ‘Prose Submission’ and your full name.